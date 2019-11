On this episode of Science Says, Meteorologist Brett Collar takes a look back at the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. It was an active season with more storms than normal. It was also impactful to parts of the U.S. He's joined by Philip Klotzbach from Colorado State University to talk about these storms.

