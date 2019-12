On this episode of Science Says, Meteorologist Brett Collar breaks down the science behind salt and how it helps to make the roads safer. But it turns out there are other options out there. He's joined by Mark Geib from the Michigan Department of Transportation to discuss these other options, their pros and cons, and when we might see them.

Listen to this podcast in the "Related Audio" section on this page.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.