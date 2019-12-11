Science Says: Odds of Seeing a White Christmas

On this episode of Science Says, Meteorologist Brett Collar talks about the odds to see a white Christmas. The National Weather Service classifies it as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas day. He's joined by News 10 Meteorologist Andy Provenzano to discuss the odds, how things are shaping up this year, and to look back at some of the big snows that we've had in the past.

