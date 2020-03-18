Science Says: New Zodiac Signs

On this episode of Science Says, Meteorologist Brett Collar talks to John French from the Abrams Planetarium on the campus of Michigan State University to discuss the change in zodiac signs. Here is a list of the old and new zodiac signs and dates:

"Old" (Tropical) Zodiac

Aquarius: 1/20-2/19

Pisces: 2/20-3/20

Aries: 3/21-4/20

Taurus: 4/21-5/21

Gemini: 5/22-6/21

Cancer: 6/22-7/22

Leo: 7/23-8/22

Virgo: 8/23-9/21

Libra: 9/22-10/22

Scorpio: 10/23-11/21

Sagittarius: 11/22-12/21

Capricorn: 12/22-1/19

"New" (Sidereal) Zodiac

Aquarius: 2/16-3/11

Pisces: 3/12-4/18

Aries: 4/19-5/13

Taurus: 5/14-6/19

Gemini: 6/20-7/20

Cancer: 7/21-8/9

Leo: 8/10-9/15

Virgo: 9/16-10/30

Libra: 10/31-11/22

Scorpio: 11/23-11/29

Ophiucus: 11/30-12/17

Sagittarius: 12/18-1/8

Capricorn: 1/9-2/15

Listen to this podcast in the "Related Audio" section on this page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.