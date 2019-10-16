Science Says: New Moons Discovered Around Saturn

On this episode of Science Says, Meteorologist Brett Collar discusses the discovery of 20 new moons around the planet Saturn. Some of these moons orbit in a different direction, which is unique. He's joined by John French from the Abrams Planetarium to discuss the new discovery and how you can help name the new moons.

If you want to help name these new moons, click here.

