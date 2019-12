On this episode of Science Says, Meteorologist Brett Collar talks about ice depth, and when it's safe for us to go out. He also talks about ice coverage on the Great Lakes in recent years, and how fast ice growth can occur. He's also joined by Lt. Brian Oleksyk from the Michigan State Police to talk about the dangers of being out on the ice.

