Schor to cut police department budget by $100 thousand

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says is will to cut the city's police budget.

This after people gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon to demonstrate against the Mayor.

The protestors called on Mayor Schor to cut funding from Lansing's police department.

Protestors said they want the funding that goes towards the police to instead go to creative programs and services for the black community, schools, and other educational services.

In 2019, the police department had a budget of $44 million.

Protestors asked Schor if he is willing to cut that budget.

The mayor said he will start by cutting $100 thousand from the police.

After hearing that number protestors shouted at the mayor imploring he increase that number.

Protestors said schools could have used a portion of the police department's large budget to purchase necessities for students like textbooks.

Protestors also called on the mayor to resign.

Later in the afternoon they marched from the Capitol to the mayor's home.

Mayor Schor said he will look at the budget Monday.

