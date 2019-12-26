Schor State of City address scheduled for Feb. 5

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s State of the City address will take place on Feb. 5.

Time and location are still to be determined.

This will be his third State of the City.

Last year’s address was at the Riverwalk Theatre.

Schor spoke about the city's successes during his time as mayor and goals for 2019 during his State of the City address last February.

During that speech Schor laid out a plan to leverage the city's diversity and employment opportunities, repairing roads and breathing new life into the city through updates and public art, and diversifying housing for city residents.

During the 2020 State of City address people can expect Schor to highlight the city's progress and rapidly growing infrastructure that is meant to take place during the next year, as well as any goals.

