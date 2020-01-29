Mid-Michigan schools taking steps to give students new shoes

Mid-Michigan school are giving $50 vouchers to low-income students to buy new shoes.

Students that come from low-income families, on free or reduced lunch, or are homeless qualify for the voucher.

Schools within a 25-mile radius of Downtown Lansing have applications for students who want a voucher.

The voucher supplies $50 to each student who qualifies for a new pair of shoes.

This has helped a lot of families.

Cassandra Trawitz, Greater Lansing Old Newsboys Association said,"I wish you could've seen him [a student] skip to class. He was so excited because he can only have boots because his family can only afford boots. When the shoe voucher came in, he was able to go to gym class without boots, he was able to participate in class without his feet sweating. Its just great for the family and its great for the kids."

A father of three says his family has used the voucher for a couple of years.

Chauncey James a parent said, "Boots are not cheap, so every time we've used its been a great deal to our family. It helps us tremendously because we're on a budget and at the time we need some assistance."

He continued to say "They are always happy to get new things especially shoes and clothes. So it was a great surprise for them and they go pick them out themselves. It was a good family outing. It was a great thing."

Meijer and Shoe Carnival are partners with the Greater Lansing Old Newsboys Association who supply the vouchers.

If a parent has a voucher all they have to do is present it to an empoyee at checkout at Meijer or Shoe Carnival and they will receive the $50 payment.

The program has help more than six thousand students this year.

It allows kids to buy whatever kind of new pair of shoes they want.

If parents spend more than the amount on the voucher they are responsible for paying the rest of the amount on the bill.

However, if the child doesn't spend the whole amount of the voucher, that money will be given back to the program to give to other students in need.

According to Angela Bass, Lansing Charter Academy, the school hands out the application in a packet at the beginning of the school year.

However, if a family wants to look into the program now they can.

This program runs throughout the school year.

Parents should call their school to get more information.