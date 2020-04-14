Schools submitting plans for remote learning

Area schools are submitting their plans for remote learning due to Governor Whitmer's executive order.

Ingham ISD Superintendent Jason Mellema says each school has challenges they have to deal with.

"Face to face instruction as we know it has significantly changed, it's no longer the way that it was. So this is new for us, the families and the students."

He says about half of the 12 schools in the district have submitted their plans, and that he expects the rest this week.

Districts like Mason are working on finding new ways to teach their kids.

"We distributed about 1,200 Chromebooks, that's about a third of our student population, that's exciting for us and for them," said Mason Superintended Ron Drzewicki. "We're hoping to use flash drives so that we can condense content and make it a little easier than a big paper packet."

Over in Okemos, Superintendent John Hood says it's harder to get kids learning on devices.

"Our 5-12 students are very used to having devices that they take home, but our K-4 are not, their devices are Chromebooks that stay in the classroom so that's a big shift for them," said Hood.

School are also learning about how to best continue food distribution.

They're also working on trying to maintain their students' relationships with their teachers.

"Students are going to perform better when they know that a teacher cares for them," said Hood. "That teacher-student relationship is critical in the learning process. Once we make that strong, the content and learning will come."

"We've in some ways as a society come back to where our priorities are, and that's about really having great relationships, building on them and treating them the right way," said Mellema.

The approval process needs to be finished in time for schools to begin their programs by April 28th.

