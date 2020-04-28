Schools losing millions in funding due to pandemic

Michigan schools are facing major financial cutbacks.

The Coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the economy leaving schools without their full budget.

Michigan schools are trying to come up with a sustainable plan for this upcoming school year, but they don't know what it will look like.

News 10 has learned schools are losing around $500 per pupil.

Samuel Sinicropi the Lansing Superintendent said, "Based on what the economy looks like right now I don't see how we could not have a cut."

School districts are losing millions as the Michigan economy continues to suffer.

Geoff Bantrager Superintendent of Northwest Community Schools said he is losing around $1.8 million.

That means schools might have to make cuts in programming and staff.

Bontrager said he doesn't want that to happen and is trying to find other options.

"You almost have to have plan a, plan b, and plan c," Bontrager said. "A cut in programming means a cut in personnel who run the program."

In order to prevent cuts in staffing or programming, the school could dip into their savings account.

"If you maintain them [programs] would mean you go into fund balances or in layman's terms, the school's savings account to maintain the program for a temporary time frame," Bontrager said.

School districts are also hoping for a stimulus check from the government, but there's no telling if or when they would get one.

Another concern is how schools will continue social distancing.

Sinicropi said, "How comfortable people will be if we bring kids back to school in a large group."

Most schools will reevaluate their plans for the coming school year once the stay home order is lifted May 15.

As school districts work to come up with a plan they also have to submit their budget proposals.

Those are due June 30.

