Schools give out free meals to families in need

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to close schools for at least three weeks created a problem for kids that rely on free breakfast and lunches, but school administrators are trying to help out with a free food drive-thru.

Waverly Community Schools and Gardner International Magnet School are holding food drive-thrus this week to bring food to low-income families.

Food service staff at Waverly Community Schools packed up seven days worth of food in bags, so families can come and get food that is good through next Monday.

Kelly Blake, Waverly Community School Superintendent said, "They have wraps, subs, sandwiches, and peanut butter and jelly, fruit, and also breakfast."

The drive-thru is going to help a lot of low-income families.

The principal at Gardner International Magnet School, Ariel Rodriguez-Pena said, "A lot of students that are free and reduce lunch, we are a Title 1 school and that means a high percentage of our population rely on these couple of meals we offer during the day."

Rodriguez-Pena said they will be operating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"So we are reaching out the all the families that might be in need. They can stop by, they do not have to bring their kids. It's a drive-thru type of service," Rodriguez-Pena said.

School administrators say if a pickup time doesn't work for a family, get in contact with the school to reschedule a better time.