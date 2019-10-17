Schools get "MI HEART Safe" award

Michigan schools, 154 to be exact, have been awarded a "MI HEART Safe" designation.

That means the school has been recognized for being prepared to respond to cardiac emergencies.

The MI HEART Safe School Program has recognized 569 schools since the program began in 2013.

To receive a MI HEART SAFE School designation, schools must have:

• A written medical emergency response plan and team.

• Current CPR/AED certification of at least 10 percent of staff and 50 percent of coaches, including 100 percent of head varsity coaches and P.E. staff.

• Accessible, properly maintained and inspected AEDs with signs identifying locations.

• Annual cardiac emergency response drills.

• Pre-participation sports screening of all student athletes using the current physical and history form endorsed by MHSAA

“Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of more than 300 Michigan children and young adults annually,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Having schools prepared for cardiac emergencies can help decrease the number of these tragedies one community at a time.”

To assist schools in gaining that designation, the program is hosting a workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at MHSSA.

To register for the free workshop, click here.

