Schools celebrate high school seniors while social distancing

Senior year has been a bust for the Class of 2020.

But many local schools are finding different ways to celebrate their graduating classes while still maintaining social distancing.

There is still pomp....under these circumstances.

Although the gym was nearly empty, Leslie High School seniors were able to walk across the stage.

And it meant a lot.

"I feel accomplished," said Sydnee Fletcher, a Leslie senior. "I feel like I am cared about and that I am important here."

Throughout the week, Leslie High School invited their seniors and five family members to have their senior spotlight.

"They need this closure," said Scott Powers, the Leslie Princlipal, "We have two students joining the military that are leaving June 15th so we are just trying to get something done for as many kids as they can."

Each family was given 10 minutes to walk the stage and take pictures to remember this unique milestone.

"I get to feel a little bit special with everything going on," said Katelynn Serrlis, Leslie Senior. "It's so nice."

Over at Western High School, seniors gathered in, on and around their cars on what would have been their last day of high school.

"We deserve to have like a closure that will help us determine our way of closing out school and having our class of 2020 all together one last time," said senior and organizer, Rylee O'Neil.

Although these seniors are celebrating lots of lasts, they will be the class of many firsts.

"We came in in a crisis...we are leaving in a crisis, but I'm just glad I get to see people one last time," said Loren Fay, Western Senior.

High schools like Leslie and Western hope to have an in-person graduation ceremony at some point, but those plans are all dependent on the course of the pandemic.

The clips of Leslie seniors walking across the stage along with the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, will be put together in a video,that will be mailed to the seniors later this month.