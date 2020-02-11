School makes Valentines for Veterans by hand

Multiple classrooms, and hundreds of kids made over 3,000 Valentine's for Michigan Veterans.

"I have been doing this for a long time and I always wanted to say that our school would do over one thousand cards someday. Well our students and staff TRIPLED that number," said Social Studies Teacher, John Moran.

Charlotte Public Schools announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that students and staff from Charlotte High School, Project Success, Charlotte Middle School and its KC Club, along with Charlotte Upper Elementary and Galewood Early Elementary worked on the cards.

The crafty group made cards with personal messages of thanks, encouragement, and Happy Valentine's notes for the Vets that live in the Battle Creek and Wyoming, Michigan VA hospitals.

The program at the high school was coordinated by the Social Studies Department and the CHS Vietnam Roundtable committee members Haylie Clark and Zac Carlson.

Moran, took over 1000 Valentine’s Day cards to the post office so they could make it to the hospitals in time for the holiday last week.

He said, “It is our hope that these cards will brighten the day of the inpatient veterans at those facilities and our local veterans."

Teacher Cindy Hosek, who leads the Kiwanis Key Club, arranged for banners to be available for students to sign thanking local veterans at the Charlotte VFW #2406 Post and American Legion Post #42.

They will also receive 1000 cards.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

