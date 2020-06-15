School equipment from the former Eastern High School to be auctioned off

Stuff tends to pile up in a building that's more than a century old.

Now that Sparrow Hospital is getting ready to re-develop the former Lansing Eastern High School the remaining items inside are going on the auction block.

Everything from lockers to historic desks and even a grand piano are up for auction at the former eastern high school, attracting both alumni and the public.

"We don't have to have new, we just have to have useful," said Mike Bills, looking to bid.

Dozens of people walked the halls of Eastern High Monday for the auction inspection, looking past the cobwebs for hidden treasures of the historic building.

"The grand piano stands out to me."

The building hasn't hosted students in a year.

But kitchens and classrooms are still filled with equipment, some dating back decades.

"Couple of rooms have desks that are probably are original, those are cool to see all wooden," said Ed Ouellette,president of Biddergy.com

After selling the building to Sparrow back in 2016, the Lansing School District wanted to find a way for the public to get their hands on history.

"There's a lot of obsolete items in this school, you don't want to just send it all to a landfill, the auction isn't intended specifically to make money, it's to get these items in peoples hands who will use them or recycle them or re-purpose them," said Barry Roney, LSD Construction Representative.

For Mike Bills, who has ties to the school, access to used equipment during this pandemic is much needed as they try to build up their non-profit home for men with special needs.

"It's intended for the men to be very much in control of their revenue stream and quality of life and includes going to places like this to try to understand how to re-purpose those things that may be outdated here but are ready for their usefulness somewhere else," said Bills.

The auction officially begins Tuesday online at 8am.

Click here for more information on the online auction.

Everything sold will have to be picked up from the school this week.

News 10 reached out to Sparrow, who say they are still in their working out development plans for the property.