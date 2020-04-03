School districts receive remote-learning plan guides

Michigan school districts and charter schools received their remote-learning plan guides Friday. The 12-page documents must be filled out and approved before schools can resume instruction under an executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The document asks administrators to describe several facets of the plan including how they will provide remote instruction, how they'll deliver content in multiple ways, how they'll manage students, how they'll pay for it and how the plan came about. It encourages schools not to rely only on online classes. The full document is attached to this story.

School districts must get their plans approved by the intermediate school district they're under. Charter schools must get them approved by their authorizer.

Schools have until April 28 to begin remote instruction. News 10 and wilx.com will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.

