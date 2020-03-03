School celebrates national reading awareness month with a book vending machine

In your typical vending machine, you'll find snacks and maybe a few drinks, but at Herbison Woods Elementary School you'll find a vending machine full of books.

March is National Reading Month, and with the state's increased efforts to improve grade-school reading scores, newly-retired Principal Vicky Milner decided a book vending machine would be the perfect parting gift for her students.

"It gives them more practice and definitely we find that when students are engaged and excited about reading, they'll pick up a book and read. The more you read, the better you are," said Milner.

The school's Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) provided the customized machine and the donations came from members of the community like Grubaugh Orthodontics supplied the books inside.

All books will be free for students and theirs to take home. All they have to do is insert a specially made gold coin, make their selection, and a book will fall out.

"It was important for us not only for this unique opportunity for our students but something that our students can benefit from for years. We really liked that they weren't able to purchase the books out of the vending machine and that it's basically like on a reward system," said PTA President Emalee Fields.

The books are a variety of genres and reading levels.

"Hopefully, when they see this book vending machine, especially the students that are currently here will remember that Mrs. Milner had a part in this," said Milner.

The school is still accepting donations and raising funds to keep the vending machine stocked so that every student in the school can receive a book by the end of the year.

