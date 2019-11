A school bus was involved in a crash in Ionia County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in Otisco Township--south of Belding.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said a Belding Public Schools bus was heading northbound on Zahm Road when a pickup truck slid through the stop sign on Ingalls Road, hitting the bus.

No one was hurt in the crash.

