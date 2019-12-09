School board votes down adding sex ed

Sex education was the topic of discussion at the school board meeting in Mason on Monday night-- leading members to vote against teaching the subject to 9th grade students.

A 9th grade reproductive curriculum was presented to the Mason School Board to educate students about contraceptives.

"So I get it, that people worked on this a long long time, but I also get that we should stop and think about the policy part of this," someone at the meeting said.

Data collected by the Mason Public Schools Sex Education Advisory Board was analyzed by members on Monday night to add the 60-minute course to the introduction of physical education.

"It does say teacher preference, gather ideas from the students. What are in his or her past sexual experiences including vaginal, oral and anal intercourse? That is, that is in this document we're looking at."

Those defending the curriculum say it's meant to educate students about contraceptive practices to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy.

"I support, along with the rest of the committee as a whole, we supported what we presented to you for the curriculum," a member of the committee said.

"As an elected official, our constituents are saying that they support it," a board member said.

The presentation brought about questions from board members and parents about age-appropriateness and curriculum language.

"In high school, of 9th graders, including anal sex. That's what we're talking about putting in our classrooms, that's what we're teaching and what we're allowing in class with our kids without parents necessarily knowing it?"

The proposal was voted down 4 to 3.

There was no discussion at the board meeting regarding the Mason High School student who claims a teacher assaulted her because of her political views. Sadie Earegood, 16, said the incident happened because she supports President Donald Trump.

