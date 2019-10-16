Scaramucci gives the keynote address to Lansing Economic Club Thursday

A former white house aide will be speaking in Lansing on Thursday.

Founder of Skybridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, will be giving the keynote speech at the Lansing Economic Club Luncheon.

Nicknamed, "the Mooch," Scaramucci is a financier, entrepreneur and political consultant.

He's most known as the former White House Communications Director in the Trump Administration.

The luncheon is being held at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on October 17.

There's still time to register and get a ticket.

