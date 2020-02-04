Scam emails target Jackson residents

The City of Jackson is warning residents and contractors about an email scam going around.

According to the city, an email from someone claiming to be from the “City of Jackson Business License Management Division."

The email asks for a payment to renew a license by Wednesday, Feb. 5. People are instructed by the scammer to click a link at the bottom of the email from more information.

The email looks official with the City of Jackson logo, but the City said there is no “Business License Management Division” at the City of Jackson.

The City said that residents and contractors that received the scam message should not respond and not to click on the link.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

