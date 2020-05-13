Savanna Frinkle and Sjiwana Taylor sentenced in connection with the murder of Marvin Bearden

On August 30, 2018, Jackson City Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing. Further investigation revealed Frinkle stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife Taylor had in her possession. The victim died as a result of the injuries.

Jackson County Prosecutor said both defendants were found guilty of Second Degree Murder bu separate juries in February.

Sjiwana Taylor, 48, was sentenced to 30 -75 years in the Department of Corrections for Second Degree Murder.

Savanna Frinkle, 22, was sentenced to 22-60 years in the Department of Corrections for Second Degree Murder.

