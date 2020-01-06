Village speaks out on man dressed as Santa

About 50 people attended the Village of Clayton's public meeting and were mostly in support of John Lee, 47, the man who dressed up as Santa Claus for the annual Christmas parade.

The Village of Clayton's board said the incident was all a misunderstanding.

"John made a mistake 24 years ago. He did his time, he paid his fines, he did his probation," said Mark Jeffrey, Village of Clayton President. "Over the last 24 years, the council felt that he has earned our trust. Two years ago the council asked John if he would play Santa for (the) village. John is not a sexual predator, he's a public servant, a father, and a friend."

At the meeting, dozens of people discussed why the registered sex offender was allowed to dress up as Santa Claus during last month's Christmas event with the Clayton Fire Department.

Some people who were at the meeting didn't have a problem with Lee dressing as Santa, but others thought the whole thing was inappropriate.

Clayton Firefighter Aaron Savage told News 10 he's worried about more than just Lee.

"This isn't really about the offender. This is about the village's decision to take it upon themselves to put an offender in front of the children. This is about the village making terrible decisions, this is about fire department leadership making terrible decisions and taking the right from me to be informed away."

He was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct back in 1995. Court documents say Lee touched the breast-area of the defendant and used force or coercion.

"I put my four kids on this man's lap. I don't care. (It) doesn't matter how long ago it was, what it was for, if it was a technicality, or if he was just straight out wrong, it doesn't matter. The point is when you call the fire department or go to a fire department, especially if there's something being hosted from a municipality, you have a certain expectation of safety while you're there. That expectation was breached. A line was crossed that can't be uncrossed. The responses are generically they don't care. It's not a big deal. It's a very big deal. It's a very big deal to me," Savage said.

However, for other residents in the village, it's been more than 20 years since Lee's conviction and that makes a difference. Chris Belham says Lee didn't do anything wrong back in 1995.

"The girl that said he touched her boob was really not a very nice girl. She didn't like John and when he did it, she turned him in and that was all there was to that and he suffered all these many years for that," said Belham.

Belham said she has known Lee for years and says he's a man of good character.

"That is so silly. He came in and three or four of the kids sat on his lap and he gave them a present. I would trust him with any of my grandchildren at any time. He is kinder and better than anybody in this town, than these old people. Mows their lawns, plows their drives," said Belham.

Board members said John Lee will be taken off of the sex offender list in November of 2020.

