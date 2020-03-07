Sanders and Biden plan stops in Michigan ahead of Primary Election

The Democratic presidential primary is down to two major candidates, and it shows.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are spending their first weekend as their party's last top White House contenders sharpening their attacks against one another.

Each is trying to demonstrate that he's the best choice before six more states vote on Tuesday.

Sanders stopped in Deaborn on Saturday, telling the crowd that he is the best candidate to beat President Donald Trump In November.

In Saturday's rally, Sanders says he's bucked the establishment of both parties, however he is now saying he will suppor the Democrats if he loses the nomination.

Sanders will continue making stops in Michigan by holding rallies in Grand Rapids and at the University of Michigan.

He will hold a town hall event in Detroit on Monday.

Biden is scheduled to hold rallies in Grand Rapids and Detroit on Monday, one day before the Michigan Primary.

