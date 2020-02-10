Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in an ad during the Academy Awards Sunday night.
It came a bit of a surprise since Samsung was set to reveal the phone at its 'Unpacked' tech conference on Tuesday.
The Galaxy Z Flip is just one a few foldable phones available, and comes after Samsung's troubled launch of the Galaxy Fold last year.
Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Flip
