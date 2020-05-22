Samsung introduces outdoor TV, soundbar

As the weather warms up Samsung is rolling out it's first outdoor TV and soundbar.

"The Terrace" offers a unique display with features like an anti-reflective coating to minimize glare, adaptive picture technology, and a display that works in all outdoor conditions, including broad daylight.

The Terrace comes equipped with WiFi and bluetooth connectivity...

The TV is available in three sizes... 55, 65, and 75 inch models...

Both the TV and the soundbar are water and dust resistant.

