Samsung says it will release another foldable smarthphone this year.
The new phone will have a different design than the Galaxy Fold which debuted late last year.
Samsung did not elaborate on the price or the design of the new phone, but in October, it released a video showing a couple of different concepts.
One is a phone that opens outwards like its existing Galaxy Fold.
The second is a sort-of-a clamshell design that opens upwards.
We will likely learn more at Samsung's next big unveiling event set for February 11th.
Samsung developing next foldable phone
