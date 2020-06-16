Samsung A71 5G Phone on sale Friday

A new, cheaper, 5G phone hits the market this week.

Samsung's new Galaxy A71 5G will launch in the U.S. on Friday.

It will be the cheapest 5G phone in the country priced at $599.99, before carrier subsidies.

That makes it $100-less than the OnePlus 8 sold on T-Mobile.

The Galaxy A71 5G will be available through T-Mobile and Sprint on Friday.

An unlocked model that will also work on AT&T and Verizon will be available later this summer.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

