Samsung A71 5G Phone on sale Friday

A new, cheaper, 5G phone hits the market this week.
Samsung's new Galaxy A71 5G will launch in the U.S. on Friday.
It will be the cheapest 5G phone in the country priced at $599.99, before carrier subsidies.
That makes it $100-less than the OnePlus 8 sold on T-Mobile.
The Galaxy A71 5G will be available through T-Mobile and Sprint on Friday.
An unlocked model that will also work on AT&T and Verizon will be available later this summer.
