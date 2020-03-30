Salvation Army of Jackson County adjusts hours; Asks for Donations

The Salvation Army of Jackson County announced Monday that they are changing their hours of operation amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization says the new hours until April 30 will be:

Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The organization also says they are in need of donations of non-perishable food, bread, paper products like paper towels and toilet paper, sanitizing products, protective gloves, and face masks. Gift cards are also encouraged.

The Salvation Army of Jackson County says that financial contributions allow them the most flexibility in responding to emerging needs and may be mailed to their address or made online at SAJackson.org. No clothing will be accepted at this time.

To contact the Salvation Army of Jackson County about a gift, call Brad Patterson at 517-782-7185 ext#111 or at www.SAJackson.org.

