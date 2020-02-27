Salvation Army needs help filling up their pantry

The Salvation Army is asking for your help this winter as their pantry shelves are emptying quickly.

The Salvation Army Capital Area helps people in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties throughout the year.

Right now they have a high demand for food and toiletries like shampoo, soap, toilet paper, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, and baby wipes.

The Salvation Army will be collecting canned and non-perishable food and new personal needs items during the month of March.

You can drop off any donations at the following locations:

- Staples in Lansing, off Michigan Ave. or the location off Marketplace Boulevard

- Lansing Salvation Army off Pennsylvania

Another option is to host a food or personal needs drive at your work, church or school.

