Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area remains open during "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order

The Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area said it will remain open during Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

The Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area is considered an essential service provider and said essential food pantry, meal services and fresh produce distribution will continue to be available.

Meals will be available for carry-out at:

• The Salvation Army Lansing Citadel Corps, 525 N. Pennsylvania Ave

o 12 Noon – Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays.

• The Salvation Army Lansing South Corps, 701 W. Jolly Road

o 12 Noon – Mondays and Fridays

o 4:30 PM - Wednesday

Fresh produce distribution will be available at:

• Ingham County:

o The Salvation Army Distribution Center, 3305 South Pennsylvania

o Wednesdays – 12 p.m.

• Clinton County:

o First Baptist Church, Beacon of Hope Family Care Center, 512 South US 27 (Whittemore Street, St Johns, MI

o 1st, 3rd, and 5th Thursdays – 12 p.m.

• Eaton County:

o Eaton Clothing Center, 135 South Washington, Charlotte, MI

o 2nd and 4th Thursdays – 12 p.m.

The Salvation Army is also asking for donations.

“Our community has big hearts and has given generously in the past, so we are asking them to consider helping us now so that we can help people in need during this critical time. We are in need of nonperishable food items and personal care items," said Major Jim Irvine, Lansing Capital Area Coordinator.

Donations will be taken at the Lansing Citadel or Lansing South Corps locations. For more information, contact Irvine at 517-484-4424 ext. 109.

