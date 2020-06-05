Salons to put precautions in place before reopening

As salons and barber shops reopen across the state, a big concern is how they plan to keep workers and customers safe.

At Douglas J Salon, phone lines are ringing nonstop. The one-stop-shop housing a hair salon, barbershop, spa and nail salon got the green light during Gov. Whitmer's press conference Friday to prepare for reopening.

"We feel very comfortable. We are ready. We've taken, I think, the necessary precautions that we can do," said Scott Weaver, CEO and owner of Douglas J Salons.

Personal protection supplies have already been delivered and more is on the way in order to keep the over 300 Douglas J Salon employees and customers safe.

"Our policies, whether you're coming in here for hair, nails, or skin, are going to be very similar. We want to make sure that you're not showing any symptoms. We're going to make sure that all of our equipment is always sanitized before and after each guest and that new equipment, new towels, new capes are used with each guest. We will be adding the extra layer of wearing masks," Weaver said.

In this new world of personal care, the waiting room is the car, payments are touchless and conversations happen through masks.

"We ask that you come in at the time of your appointment, come in by yourself," Weaver said. "We do have some plastic dividers that will be installed in areas where the social distancing is not completely possible."

Over at Ink Therapy in Lansing, you can expect more of the same.

"We're going to be taking temperatures of our clients with a digital thermometer when they enter. We'll probably be doing that in between services as well just to check and make sure everything is safe. We've been very extreme with how we clean, I personally think we're a lot cleaner than a lot of the hospitals out there. I can't even tell you how many messages I get daily from clients like 'hey, any update, I'm ready for this piercing, I've got extra money now because we haven't been able to do anything. I'm bored,'" said Aaron Wood, manager at Ink Therapy.

There are more than 100,000 licensed cosmetologists and barbers in the state of Michigan and until Friday's announcement, Michigan was the only state that was fully closed without a reopening date so its safe to say they're already ready to go.

And since the announcement that salons will reopen, the phones have been ringing nonstop as people rush to make appointments. Weaver said they are going to be extending their hours to be able to meet the demand while also making sure that social distancing remains in effect because one of the governor's mandates is that everyone inside remains 6 feet apart and with a hair salon, nail salon, barber shop and spa all in one, the place can get pretty packed.

"We've been in communication with what happened to some of our industry friends in other states and you know it's that mad rush to get in and then it kinda settles back into its normal pace and figuring out that new rhythm of how we service our guests because things are different for sure," Weaver said.

Weaver also said stylists will be coming in early to get the training the governor has mandated in addition to practice and prepare for the June 15 opening date.

The Douglas J Salon said they will first be honoring guests who were already on the schedule and had to keep having their appointments pushed back.

