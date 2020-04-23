Sales of cleaning products amid outbreak buoy Unilever

Increased sales of cleaning and hygiene products helped compensate for falling demand for foods like ice cream amid the coronavirus crisis as consumer products giant Unilever recorded first-quarter sales unchanged from the same period a year ago.

As the crisis sparked lockdowns around the globe and sparked panic buying in some countries, the Anglo-Dutch company whose products include Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Lipton teas and Dove soaps felt the upside and downside.

CEO Alan Jope said “we see upswings in sales of hygiene and in-home food products, combined with some household stocking, and near cessation of out of home consumption which is particularly affecting our food service and ice cream business.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.