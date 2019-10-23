Saginaw man sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance

A Saginaw man has been sentenced to prison for the delivery of a controlled substance causing death, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Adrian "AD" Williams, 36, plead guilty to one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death as a habitual offender, according to the office, Williams has multiple previous drug-related convictions.

Williams supplied heroin to a Prudenville man causing his untimely death, according to the AG's office.

According to phone records and witnesses, Williams supplied the man with heroin at a Saginaw truck stop back in December of 2016, where he was observed by local police as under the influence of narcotics, the AG's office said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, and according to testimony, the victim left the hospital against medical advice that same day and still had heroin he purchased from Williams in his pocket.

The office said the next day that man was found dead by his father and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was a drug overdose.

“The Department of Michigan Attorney General will use every resource at its disposal to fight back against the deadly opioid epidemic which has continued to ravage our communities across the state,” Nessel said. “One way we accomplish that is holding those who produce, manufacture or distribute illegal narcotics accountable for the injury they cause.”

