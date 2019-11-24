Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Friday night after chills and a fever earlier in the day.

The Supreme Court announced the news in a statement Saturday.

Ginsburg, who is 86 years old, was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

She was then transferred to Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment.

She expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning.

Copyright 2019 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.