Run/walk with Coach Izzo during his Legacy event

The Izzo Legacy Walk/Race is scheduled for April 18.

The event will take place before the spring football game.

This is the second year for the popular event.

The event includes a 5K Run/Walk, 5K Roll, 1 Mile Walk, Children's Races and a Virtual 5K, with all events focusing on fitness, fun, family, Spartan spirit and charitable giving, according to the website.

Those that participate will be helping to create an endowment for the Izzo Legacy Family Fund.

People can also choose to donate to select charities when they register for the event.

Anyone who donates $1000 to one or more of the charities will be recognized on the Donor Banner which will be on display a the event.

Coach Izzo's wife, Lupe, said, "Tom and I have certainly been blessed to be a part of this community and we feel a genuine obligation to give back to the MSU and Mid-Michigan communities that have become such a large part of our lives. One of the reasons we’ve never left Michigan State is the connection to our community."

According to the Izzo Legacy website, the fund is meant to bring together people in the community through charitable endeavors for the common purpose of helping others.

The event takes place around the Michigan State campus; the 5k and Mile Walk will start at the Breslin Center near the Hall of History, pass by Jenison Field House, Old College Field, Sparty, Ralph Young Track and Field, and finish outside of Spartan Stadium.

Those who participate and complete the run/walk will be able to walk around the field before the spring game too.

