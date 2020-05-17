Rumored lynching ruled a suicide in Greenbush Township

A rumored lynching in Greenbush Township was ruled a suicide. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, police were dispatched to a death investigation on May 13 around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies and the Clinton County Detective Bureau found a male dead in a field northwest of Hyde and Chandler Rd intersection.

The body was then transferred to the Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office, and the autopsy ruled no foul play was suspected and that it was a suicide.

The case is still under investigation.

