Rowling relaxes on licensing during school shutdowns

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, J.K. Rowling is encouraging teachers to read her Harry Potter series to their kids online. Rowling said she will not go after educators for copyright infringement.

Kids around the country are at home due to school closures. To help, educators can now upload videos of them reading the seven-novel series on closed school networks.

In a message about the licensing, Rowling wished everyone to "be well," adding the hashtag "Harry Potter At Home."

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.