Rover mission to Mars postponed till 2022

(CNN) - A joint mission to Mars between the European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos has been postponed.

The ExoMars mission was set to launch later this year. However, the two agencies announced on Thursday they have decided to postpone the mission.

The decision is in part due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and imposed travel restrictions, AP reported. The agencies cited technical reasons were a factor as well and said the spacecraft wouldn't be ready in time.

The project's primary goal is to try to find evidence of life on Mars, and to better understand the history of water on the planet.

This is the latest setback in the program. According to AP, a test lander crashed on the planet’s surface in 2016.

