Rose Lake Shooting Range attendance triples due to Sunday's warm temps

With temps reaching 50 degrees in some areas in Mid-Michigan, people definitely took advantage of it.

Many were outside walking, running, hiking, biking, some golfing, and others even getting some target practice in.

Rose Lake Shooting Range said their attendance tripled this afternoon due to the sun and warm temps.

Mark Rashid

"It's been so sunny the past few days and it's an exception for this time of year, usually February is snow month in Michigan so this is something people oughta take advantage of," said Mark Rashid, a shooter at Rose Lake.

Rose Lake Shooting Range is a DNR staffed area that offers targets for archery, hand traps, rifles,and pistols all year round.

