Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan donates to Sparrow Children's center

The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan is donating comfort bags and food to pediatric patient families and staff at the Sparrow Health System Children's Center, according to a press release.

The Ronald McDonald House said the bags include personal hygiene items, individually packed snacks, puzzles, games and $25 McDonald's gift cards.

“Even during ‘normal’ times, families experience a full range of emotions and anxiousness while their child is hospitalized. COVID-19 has only added to their stress and worry,” said Carolyn Hurst, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan. “We've observed that all families at the Sparrow Children's Center could use our support, and we feel grateful to have the mid-Michigan community behind us as we provide supplies to these families.”

The Ronald McDonald House said it is accepting monetary donations and products in hopes to provide a bag to every family of a hospitalized child during this pandemic.

The house said monetary donations can be made here and the following items can be shipped or dropped off at the house:

• Travel size personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand soap, hand sanitizer, chapstick, hand lotion and deodorant.

• Individually packaged snacks/grab-and-go snacks such as granola bars, crackers, chips, popcorn, muffins, cereal, etc.

• Puzzle books, word searches, crossword or sudoku puzzles.

• Gum, mints, note pads, packs of tissues, makeup remover wipes, nail files and reusable water bottles.

• Anything on the House’s Amazon wish list.

