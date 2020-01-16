Robocalls hit over 58 billion in 2019

If you were a victim of robocalls in 2019, you are not alone.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Youmail, a company that provides a service to block robocalls, reported that over 58 billion robocalls were made in 2019, which is up 22% from 2018.

Texas and California received the most robocalls with more than 6 billion.

Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois got more than 2 billion robocalls.

Provision Living used data from the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry and analyzed robocall complaints in every state.

They found that Michigan was the 16th hardest-hit state in 2019. They found that Michigan Residents filed 176,596 robocall complaints or 1,779 per 100,000 residents.

President Donald Trump recently signed a new anti-robocall bill into law. Officials can now fine companies $10,000 for each illegally placed call.

To view the report by Provision Living, click here.

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.