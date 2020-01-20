Robert De Niro defies critics on politics

Robert De Niro is ignoring people who say actors, singers and athletes shouldn’t speak about politics.

He says he has the right to do so as a citizen - and has a responsibility to do so as a celebrity. De Niro says all Americans have the right to protest. And he says as a celebrity he should use his platform because he knows others will listen to him.

De Niro made his comments last night in Los Angeles as he accepted a lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild.

