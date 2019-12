Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened Sunday night in Lansing.

The robbery occurred at 10 p.m. at the Kroger on West Holmes St.

Police said the man demanded money, and then took off.

The suspect is described as a shorter white man in his fifties or sixties.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a winter cap.

If you have any information -- or who this man might be, please call Lansing police.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.