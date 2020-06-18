Roads closed for downtown Lansing event

Lansing’s Shiawassee Street at Adado Riverfront Park and Capitol Avenue at the Michigan State Capitol will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The Lansing Public Service Department announced in a Thursday news release that the roads will be closed for the Dribbling 4 Justice and Unity event.

The event is a march from the park, 201 E. Shiawassee St., while dribbling a basketball, to the Michigan State Capitol. There, participants will take a knee for nine minutes in honor George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis May 25.

For more information, contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

