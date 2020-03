A semi-truck got stuck Tuesday, temporarily blocking off traffic in Charlotte.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Vermontville Highway between Cochran Road and Wheaton Road.

The truck driver told News 10 he was picking up two trucks and two motorcycles when his truck got stuck trying to get out of someone's driveway.

The scene has been cleared and the roads are back open.

