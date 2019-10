On Thursday, the Clinton County Road Commission will be closing Airport Road just north of Stoll Road to replace a cross culvert.

The road will close at 8:30 a.m. and reopen at 4 p.m.

Northbound drivers will not be able to access the freeway ramps but drivers going southbound on Airport Road will be able to get on the freeway.

Drivers should see signs already in place.

