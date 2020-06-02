Stolen vehicle with juveniles hits tree after road rage incident

Lansing police responded Tuesday afternoon to the scene of an accident at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gordon Avenue that involved a stolen vehicle and three juveniles.

Police told News 10 three juveniles stole the vehicle, got into a road rage incident and crashed into a tree near the intersection while officers tried to stop them.

The three juveniles have been evaluated with minor injuries.

The accident occurred around noon Tuesday.

