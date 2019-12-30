Ingham County Road Department is ready for snow

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties Monday evening.

Snow, and the even more problematic blowing snow, is expected to move through the Lansing area Monday night and Tuesday and the Ingham County Road Department says they're prepared.

The department said they are stocked with salt and trucks and most of the staff will be out in force early Tuesday morning as the snow accumulates overnight.

Due to the holiday, less people will be out on the roads which will help the department clear the snow faster.

"Good thing with schools closed, a lot of people on vacation this week, there won't be a lot of commuter traffic," Bill Conklin, managing director of the Ingham County Road Department, said. "Some people will obviously go to work so there will be some traffic, but there will be less than normal. That should help us clear the roads."

The city of Lansing said they got 1,500 tons of salt, 12 salt trucks and 17 plow trucks ready to go.

If you're headed out Tuesday morning, make sure to give yourself some extra time for your commute.

There will not be curb to curb residential cleanup of the storm until Thursday and Friday because of the holiday.

